PTI to form next govt in Sindh: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said his party will form the next government in Sindh by winning the elections in 2023.

Days of the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh are numbered, Qureshi said while addressing large public gatherings in Mithi town of Tharparkar, Umerkot and MirpurKhas on Thursday. He said those who want to leave the PTI, should leave it today, adding there is no Tareen group in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

The PTI leader said they had received unprecedented response from the people of Sindh during their ongoing Haqooq-e-Sindh March, adding the people of Sindh wanted a change in their lives because they had suffered a lot during the 14 years of the PPP rule in Sindh.

He said he had a spiritual bond with the people of the Ghousia Jamaat in Tharparkar and other parts of Sindh, adding the mission of the PTI is to provide relief to the people without any discrimination.

The people of Sindh were fed up with the "corrupt rulers" of Sindh, adding now no force can stop the PTI to win the next elections and form the government in Sindh. He warned the police officials posted in different districts of the province to stop victimising workers and supporters of PTI and other parties at the behest of the PPP leaders, adding he had asked them to behave like public servants.

"You cannot change the loyalties of our supporters by using the police force," Qureshi said, adding the federal government had already begun installing RO plants to provide safe drinking water to the people in Chhacchro, Dahli and other areas of the district.

The provincial government of Sindh spent billions of rupees in the name of installing RO plants, but despite that the people were forced to drink contaminated water of the wells, he said, adding, despite hindrances created by the Sindh government the PTI government had provided health cards to each and every Thari, so that they could benefit from this great scheme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"It is totally a premature political move to launch a long march and demand the resignation from the elected prime minister of the country after failing to get the opposition parties unite on one platform," the PTI leader said, adding the long march launched by Bilawal Bhutto at the expense of public money of the Sindh government will fizzle out before reaching Islamabad.