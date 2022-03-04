SC seeks assistance on sale of jet fuel in open market

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday sought assistance with the matter pertaining to the sale of oil being used in jet engines and aviation in the open market.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard a case pertaining to a reference made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the oil company Shell for selling the fuel being used in jet engines and aviation in the open market.

During the course of hearing, the court put questions before the parties as to how the sale of jet fuel in the open market is illegal. The court directed Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for Shell, and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to assist it with the matter and also point out whether the court could interfere in the matters of prosecution.

At the outset of the hearing Makhdoom Ali Khan told the court that the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the Shell are authorized for the sale of jet fuel and super kerosene oil in the open market. He submitted that both the companies are in competition in the market. However, Brigadier (retd) Zulfiqar Ali, an employee of the Pakistan State Oil, had complained to the NAB Karachi against the Shell and the NAB Sindh on the oral complaint of the PSO started action against the Shell administration. Makhdoom told the court that in fact, the PSO also sells the jet fuel and super kerosene oil in the private market.

The chief justice observed that the anti-graft body has made a case of fraud and misuse of authority. "But the question before the court relates to sale of jet fuel in the open market while the NAB is failing to impress the court in the instant case", the CJP remarked.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked the NAB to give facts as to how the sale of jet fuel by the company in the open market is illegal? "What action the anti-graft body takes when the price of sugar is increased in the market? the judge questioned. The court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.