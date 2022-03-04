Doctors urged to acquire professional expertise

LAHORE:Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology Punjab (Chapter) and Asian Group of Endoscopic Ultrasound jointly organised a 3-day workshop at Lahore General Hospital Medical Unit One on Thursday.

Foreign Pakistani doctors performed free surgeries of 30 patients for gallbladder and pancreas. Moreover, doctors from all provinces of Pakistan were introduced modern therapies and practical demonstrations were presented about gastroenterology and gallbladder diseases through which the patient can be healed with the least amount of time and less pain.

On this occasion, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar M Al-freed Zafar urged the young doctors to acquire professional expertise in important field like endoscopy and serve the suffering humanity to the fullest.

The workshop was addressed by Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab and Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor. They said that American Physician Dr Khalid Hussain and British Expert Dr Nadeem Tahami and Brig (retd) Amjad Salamat introduced modern methods of treatment of patients through endoscopic ultrasound. Dr Ghias Al Hassan, Dr Akif Dilshad, Dr Shafqat Rasool, Dr Bilal Nasir, Dr Sidrah Rashid, Dr Mukarram Bajwa, Dr Hanan Zafar and other young doctors were present on this occasion.

Pak, Uzbek drama artistes visit PU: A working group of drama serial Zaheer-ud-Din Babar, being produced in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Uzbekistan, visited Punjab University and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar.

The Uzbek delegation included film directors and historians, while Chairman of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain, Dr Rukhsana Iftikhar, renowned writer Asghar Nadeem Syed and film director Sarmad Khost were also present on the occasion. Talking to the delegation, the VC said that the Babar Centre in the Department of History and Pakistan Studies had been set up following the PM’s vision.

He said that PU would continue to play its role in enhancing relations between the two countries. Later, the delegation visited PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies and library. Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain said that PU Department of History was one of the oldest departments of the varsity which was fully supporting the completion of this project. The delegation also visited the PU Library and observed documents and manuscripts related to Mughal history.

PSL security teams to be honoured: A meeting of special vigilance teams which performed duties during recently played PSL-7 was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Thursday. CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev announced appreciation certificates and cash awards for PSL vigilance teams. He directed the DIGs concerned to award commendation certificates and cash awards to the PSL vigilance teams accordingly.