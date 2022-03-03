National junior tennis reaches quarterfinal stage

LAHORE: The 3rd Tennis Lovers Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 being organised by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association continued at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh e jinnah here on Wednesday.

A total 20 matches were played on the 2nd day.

In Boys U-18 Quarter Finals, Hamid Israr beat Hamza Jawad 6-0,6-0, Asad zaman beat Sheheryar Anees 7-6,4-6,6-3, Bilal Asim beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-2,6-2.

In Boys U-16 Quarter Finals, Hamid Israr beat Hashir Ahmad Alarm 6-1,6-1, Ahtesham Humayun beat Nadir Reza Mirza 6-1,6-1, Asad Zaman beat Hanzla Anwar 6-1,6-2.

Besides these matches, U-14 boys and girls pre quarterfinals were also played.