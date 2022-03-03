Think-tank inspects grass-less pitch at Pindi Stadium

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan cricket team’s think-tank inspected the almost grass-less Pindi Stadium late Wednesday evening.

Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, batting consultant Mohammad Yousaf, captain Babar Azam and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan were seen inspecting the first Test match’s pitch that has been given almost final shape.

“The surface looks good for batting-meaning bat first strip after winning the toss. Hopefully it would take some spin late on the third day,” one of the officials when contacted said.

Meanwhile, covers were put on the pitch with fears of rain overnight. The weather forecast for Thursday morning is not all that good. Chances of rain are there.

Both Australia and Pakistan teams had extensive nets at the Stadium. Australians were seen batting for a long period with Pakistani batsmen also spending good time at the nets.