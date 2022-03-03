PM’s relief package aimed at saving govt: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief package too little, too late, and an attempt to save a tottering regime.

“Every so-called relief gives amnesty to the crony capitalists, big businesses and once again such elements have been allowed to make their black money white creating a sign of interrogation,” he said while commenting on the economic package.”

“This exposes the accountability theme of the PTI. The tide of history cannot be reversed, the downtrodden and marginalized will rise from ashes to attain Haqe-Malkiat, Haqe-Rorzgar and Haqe-Barabri.”

The former Chairman Senate said the reduction in fuel and electricity prices will not reduce the record price hike. “The Government does not have the administrative will to bring down prices affecting the common man,” he said, adding that the reduction in fuel and electricity prices establishes the fact that a cushion was available to the Government, but it passed this burden to the people to please the IMF. “The government didn’t have the political will to stand up to the IMF.”

He said NEPRA on Monday finalized Rs.5.95 per unit increase in tariff for Ex-WAPDA distributors as fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for electricity sold in January 2022 and to be adjusted in the bills. “Is the Government going to allow this? If it does, the reduction of Rs 5 will become zero,” he said.