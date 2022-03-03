For lowering inflation, govt should reduce prices of flour, ghee, sugar: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that if the government was to curb the inflation, it should have slashed the prices of atta, ghee and sugar.

He said that the inflation would increase by decreasing the power tariff by Rs5 per unit. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that the prime minister who advised others of not worrying was himself worried. The speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t mention budget and Pakistan would have to complete IMF programme by taking additional loans and the inflation would increase. The former PM said that in his speech PM Imran Khan denied all his policies and said that the government was reducing inflation but the reality was opposite as the prices of petrol and diesel increased Rs40 per litre during the past four months. Earlier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the people of the country were in trouble and now even crutches could not bear the burden of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PMLN leader said that the government came to power in an unconstitutional manner but would be sent packing in constitutional way. “The process of so-called accountability has been exposed and today there are cases in the courts but no evidence and witnesses have been produced,” he said. “The government which came to power while chanting slogans of accountability has been proved to be the most corrupt one,” Abbasi said.