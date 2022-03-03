Pakistan wants peaceful, close ties with its neighbours: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Commander of Iran Air Force Brigadier General Pilot Hamid Vahedi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Thursday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan wants peaceful and close ties with its neighbours. He further stressed on the need for collective efforts towards regional stability. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in defence & security fields. The visiting dignitary acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation and effective border management measures.
