GOTHKI: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said rights have to be snatched by offering sacrifices and struggling hard for them. The Awami long march, he said, will pave the way for the removal of the puppet government and provide solace to the citizens, wronged by usurping of rights and suffering from worst inflation.

He was addressing a rapturous reception of the Awami long march when it reached the Sindh-Punjab border town of Ghotki on Wednesday. Bilawal said the government that came into being on the signal of the 'Umpire's Finger' is again looking in the same direction, instead of the changed mood of the people. This 'selected one' has hurt every section of society, he said and added the PTI government has also stolen water and urea from the growers. The PPP chairman charged two federal ministers of robbing fertilizers and urea from the growers of Ghotki.

The countdown for the PTI regime has begun, Bilawal said and added we are coming to Islamabad to democratically remove the puppet who has stripped the people of their basic human, political and economic rights. The 'selected' has lost the confidence of the people and the time has come to table a no-confidence against him in the Parliament. The no-trust vote will expose who is part of his gang and who is siding with the people. We are entering Punjab and the time for 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar' has come, he said and added his time is over. Bilawal said the government that came into being on the signal of the 'Umpire's Finger' is again looking in the same direction, instead of the 'changed mood' of the people and that is his mistake, as the people are fed up with the misery unleashed by the PTI regime.

The PPP chairman said the long march of the Jiyalas has already forced the puppet to reduce the prices of petrol and electricity, which he increased using the ruse of global inflation and dubbed 'new' Pakistan of the puppet as a very expensive one. He said that he would fulfil the promises which his late mother Benazir Bhutto made during her lifetime.

He slammed the prime minister for complaining against media criticism and said he has gagged the media, and with the new PECA ordinance whatever little was left of freedom of expression and independence of thought is being chipped away. Who is he to tell the media not to criticise his wrong policies that have wreaked havoc on the country, the PPP chairman asked. Bilawal said we do not accept this law and will do all required to take it off the statute books. It is the job of the media to criticise the governments, but the PTI leader wants to be a dictator and we will fight against him.

Recalling the support and fondness of the people for the PPP, he said he cannot forget their support to the PPP in difficult times, allowing the party to win the national assembly seat. He said it was a tough time as Faryal Talpur was hospitalised and the PTI was all geared up to grab the seat he ran the election campaign and with the support of the people the PPP managed to clinch the NA seat in the bypolls. He said now he has come to Ghotki when every citizen of the country is in despair because of the destruction brought about in the name of change.