Dastangoi session ‘Tales from Lahore’

LAHORE:Alhamra Art Centre arranged a Dastangoi session by artist Badar Khan on Wednesday who told tales from Lahore and this was the first such session at Alhamra. He informed the listeners how the City got its name, talked about the rulers, the many places in the City that have rich history and the saints that came and lived here.

Through him the audience learnt that the correct name of Mochi Gate is Moti Gate, Lohari Gate’s actual name was Lahori Gate, Masti Gate was actually Maseeti Gate because of the mosque there and Yakki Gate was actually Zaki Gate named after Pir Zakiuddin Shaheed who fought against the Mughals. He told the story of Data Ali Hajveri how he was sent by his Murshid to Lahore. Data Sahib said to him that Miran Hussain Zanjani (RA) was already there, on which his Murshid said, ‘you go there and you will find out why you should be there’. When Data Sahib reached Lahore, he found out there were preparations for Zanjani’s funeral.

Badar narrated the story behind the Sabeel at Data Darbar of how Ali Hajveri (RA) saw a woman carrying a milk pot on her head and asked her to give him some milk which she refused saying a magician Rai Raju would cast a spell on her buffaloes if she did not give him this milk. Data Sahib said he could not and asked her again to give him the milk, which she did. The buffaloes gave more milk than ever. People started coming to Data Sahib. When the magician came to know he too came to him. He showed his trick which was dancing in the air. Ali Hajveri (RA) threw his sandals in the air which danced with him and after a while started hitting him on the head. This magician became Data Sahib’s disciple, was the first to accept Islam. He is known as Sheikh Hindi (RA). The Dastangoi was interspersed with rich poetry and Mushtaq Yusufi’s jokes and much more. —