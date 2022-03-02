JI to participate in LB polls in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer and ex MNA, Mian Muhammad Aslam has said that JI will actively participate in the upcoming local bodies elections in Islamabad Metropolitan.
He was speaking at a review meeting of JI’s nominated candidates for the local bodies polls. Mian Aslam said he would residents of Islamabad not to vote Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) whose policies always resulted in inflation and price hikes in the country. The Jamaat-e-Islami leader said that the party leadership had chosen dynamic and sincere candidates from all union councils for the local bodies elections.
