Interior Ministry refuses to remove Gilani, Talpur from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has refused to remove former prime minister and opposition leader in the Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani and PPP leader Faryal Talpur from the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to Home Ministry sources, the names of Yusuf Raza Gilani and Faryal Talpur are not being removed from ECL. According to sources, Yusuf Raza Gilani had requested ECL to remove his name. His name was added on the recommendation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the controversial appointment case of Tauqeer Sadiq.

According to Interior Ministry sources, Yusuf Raza Gilani sought permission from the trial court to remove his name from the ECL. According to sources, the Sindh High Court had asked the Interior Ministry at the request of Faryal Talpur.

According to Home Ministry sources, Faryal Talpur was asked by the NAB about the reasons for including his name in the ECL. According to sources, NAB informed the Interior Ministry that NAB has two cases against Faryal Talpur, after which it has informed Sindh High Court of the reasons.