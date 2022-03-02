Qureshi determined to defeat no-confidence motion

SUKKUR: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is determined to defeat the anticipated no-confidence move against the government and has said that a member of parliament with integrity will never ditch Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, flanked by Federal Minister Ali Zaidi, Amir Bakhsh Khan Bhutto and others, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in Larkana that members of parliament belonging to the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and allied parties were determined to foil the opposition's bid to pass the no-confidence motion, adding that he was grateful to the people of Larkana who supported Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s Huqooq-e-Sindh march.

In a bid to avoid expected clashes between the activists of PPP and the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, Qureshi announced to change the route of its march, excluding Naushahro Feroze, Halani and Kandiaro from the planned route of the march.

He also appreciated the spirit of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf workers to foil the Sindh government’s attempt to disrupt proceedings through dirty tactics and added that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf held a big rally in Larkana with the maximum participation.

He said that in the first phase of the public contact campaign, “we are going to 27 districts.” He added: “We have seen Bilawal Bhutto spearheading a march on government resources.” The foreign minister said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was ready to disclose its accounts details provided that Zardari and Bilawal should also make public their accounts details of the last 15 years.

He criticised the Sindh government for failing to provide water, health and other basic amenities to people of Tharparkar and added that the Sindh government should also introduce health cards in the province.

He maintained the federal government provided huge funds to Sindh government under the NFC Award and expected it to be a surplus province. To a question regarding the country’s foreign policy, the foreign minister that with an independent foreign policy, “we have very good relations with the United States."

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was invited by Russia after 23 years and the Russian president held one-on-one meeting with him for three and a half hours. He mentioned Pakistan wants diplomatic solution of Ukraine and Russian conflict.