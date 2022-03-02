LAHORE: The office-bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the assembly chambers on Tuesday.

They included Pakistan Broadcasters Association Chairman Mian Amir Mehmood, Shakeel Masud, Chaudhry Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Naqvi, CPNE’s Kazim Khan, Ejazul Haq, Irshad Arif, Yousaf Nizami, APNS President Sarmad Ali, Naz Afreen Saigol, Umar Shami, Shahab Zuneri and AEMEND’s Mohammad Usman, Ayaz Khan and Mian Tahir.

Fully supporting the demands of the Media Joint Action Committee, Pervaiz Elahi demanded immediate withdrawal of amendment to the PECA Ordinance. He said the PECA Ordinance is the government’s selective treatment with the journalist community and the people of Pakistan. Media is the fourth pillar of the state, we fully believe in its freedom, he said, adding that media freedom is very essential for country’s progress. He said imposing any restriction on the freedom of the media is not in our own interest. He said we have always worked for freedom of the media and welfare of its workers. He said during PML-Q government tenure, record numbers of electronic media licences were issued and the government also accepted criticism of the media with open heart.