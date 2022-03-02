Pak squash players lose rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash players have lost ranking positions in the current month.

According to the international rankings released by Professional Squash Association, top Pakistani player Tayyab Aslam has once again gone out of top 50.

Tayyab’s ranking dropped to 52 from previous 44 due to his poor performance at Squash on Fire Open and Windy City Open where he lost in the first rounds.

Similarly, Asim Khan moved to 60 and Nasir Iqbal went down to 84 from previous 69 while Israr Ahmed lost eight positions to get the current ranking of 98.