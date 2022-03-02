JI to participate in Islamabad local bodies polls

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer and ex MNA, Mian Muhammad Aslam has said that JI will actively participate in the upcoming local bodies elections in Islamabad Metropolitan.
He was speaking at a review meeting of JI's nominated candidates for the local bodies polls.
Mian Aslam said he would residents of Islamabad not to vote Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) whose policies always resulted in inflation and price hikes in the country. The JI leader said that the party leadership had chosen dynamic and sincere candidates from all union councils for the local bodies elections.
Mian Aslam, however, condemned promulgation of a presidential ordinance allowing sitting parliamentarians to run campaign of their candidates.
