IHC seeks comments on plea against amends to Elections Ord

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought comments from federation in a petition challenging the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.
The court also served notices on attorney general for Pakistan for seeking his assistance in the case. Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC took up the case for hearing, filed by a leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Sardar Mehtab Abbasi.
Petitioner’s lawyer Adil Aziz Qazi stated that the Elections Act was amended through an ordinance. There was no such emergency situation for issuance of the ordinance, he stated. He said that the public office holders had been allowed to participate in elections campaigns. The court adjourned hearing till March 15, with issuance of notices to the respondents.
