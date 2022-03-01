Pakistan's first participation in ITF wheelchair tennis in 73 years

KARACHI: Pakistan is to send first team of wheelchair tennis in 73 years in any international championship in March. President Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah Khan announced this in a ceremony at Union Club on Monday.
“PTF is sending a wheelchair tennis team for the first time ever in 73 years to take part in ITF Wheelchair Tennis team event in Antalya this month,” said Salim. He appreciated the services of Sindh Tennis Association’s Khalid Rehmani and his team who worked hard for this event.
KARACHI: Nadir Bachani, Shahab Khan, Adnan Khan, and Fida Hussain won titles at the 1st All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy...
KARACHI: Pakistan blind cricket team on Monday crushed South Africa blind cricket team by 249 runs to take 1-0 lead in...
KARACHI: Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation has appointed Pakistan former assistant coach Nasir Ismail as president...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mohammad Inam on Monday stressed...
CAMP NOU: Ousmane Dembele turned the jeers to cheers at Camp Nou on Sunday by scoring a stunning goal and setting up...
KARACHI: Pakistan Weightlifting Federation have organised the competition for two online slots which Commonwealth...
Comments