Pakistan's first participation in ITF wheelchair tennis in 73 years

KARACHI: Pakistan is to send first team of wheelchair tennis in 73 years in any international championship in March. President Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah Khan announced this in a ceremony at Union Club on Monday.

“PTF is sending a wheelchair tennis team for the first time ever in 73 years to take part in ITF Wheelchair Tennis team event in Antalya this month,” said Salim. He appreciated the services of Sindh Tennis Association’s Khalid Rehmani and his team who worked hard for this event.