Nadir wins inaugural: All Sindh Muslim Sports tennis singles title

KARACHI: Nadir Bachani, Shahab Khan, Adnan Khan, and Fida Hussain won titles at the 1st All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championship that concluded at Union Club here on Monday.
In the final of men’s singles category, Nadir of Hyderabad beat Asif Bachani 6-2 (retired) to clinch the title. Similarly, Shahab Khan and Adnan Khan defeated Rafi Derbari and Muneer Derbari 8-2 in the final of men’s doubles to claim the honour. In the final of wheelchair men's singles category, Fida thrashed M Irfan 5-3 to win the title.
