New prosecution body on Sialkot incident formed

LAHORE:Prosecution Secretary Nadeem Sarwer has constituted a new prosecution committee in order to ensure high quality prosecution for trial court for Sialkot incident in which Sri Lankan Manager Priyantha Kumara was killed by a frenzied mob.

New prosecution committee includes Abdul Rauf Wattoo, Asmatullah Khan, Deputy Prosecutor General Zahid Sarfraz Khan and Umer Farooq, Assistant District Public Prosecutor. The committee shall submit report on each date of hearing of the case to secretary prosecution and Punjab prosecutor general. The new committee has started performing duties led by the secretary prosecution.