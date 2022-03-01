SUKKUR: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday dared Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce dissolution of assemblies, and hold fresh elections if he believed he could compete with the PPP.



“Why are you escaping from elections? You are a timid premier,” he said while addressing the long march participants in Hyderabad. Earlier in the day, the PPP resumed its Awami Long March on Islamabad after a night stay in Tando Muhammad Khan.

People are facing the worst economic situation due to wrong policies of the PTI government, Bilawal alleged, adding the common man was drowning in tsumani. He said, "The PPP long march was accorded a warm welcome everywhere on its route and he thanked people for the overwhelming support. I am here again to help you. We are struggling for the people of this country," he said.

He said Imran Khan proved himself a timid prime minister by bringing Peca ordinance, to suppress fundamental rights of people, and he sent behind bars a journalist Mohsin Baig and got thrashed him when he revealed the truth. Bilawal said Imran Khan was a sugar, fertilizers and gas thief.

He said Asif Ali Zardari restored 1973 Constitution, got approved 18th Amendment, renamed NWFP as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, gave provinces their rights, announced NFC Awards, and launched Benazir Income Support Programme and other initiatives.

"We are fighting for workers, peasants and students. Wherever there is an economic crisis, the only party which stands with the workers is the PPP," he said. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while addressing the participants, said the PPP long march was the voice of people of the whole country. It is against inflation and unemployment, he added.

Murad said the PTI leaders were on picnic in Sindh these days. “We will send the government packing in a constitutional way,” he added.

Saeed Ghani told the PPP workers the PTI’s march, launched from Ghotki, was a jokers’ march and said that only PTI MPAs and ministers were participating in the rally due to lack of public participation.

He said that many MPAs and senators of the PTI were in touch with the PPP and they were ready to join it. Islamabad News Desk adds: Addressing the media in Lahore, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, said that he will speak against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance in National Assembly and court.

Shehbaz said that people are working around the clock on the number game while no one is giving attention on the economic disparity of the country.

While giving no comments on the questions related to Shehbaz’s meeting with Jahangir Tareen, the PMLN president said, “We cannot meet or deny Tareen and cannot give time-frame for no-confidence motion.”

Shehbaz, while suggesting the requisition of calling National Assembly session, said that he will oppose the PECA ordinance both in the court and the NA house.