Lawyer, wife, baby girl knifed to death in Lahore

LAHORE: Some unidentified persons barged into the house of a lawyer in the Chuhng area of Lahore on Sunday morning and killed him, his wife and a baby daughter after repeatedly attacking the couple with a knife, local media reported.

After the report of the incident, SP Saddar Hassan reached Advocate Amanat’s home along with a police contingent. Police said the investigators were collecting evidence from the crime scene. They said preliminary reports indicated that the baby girl was strangulated.

They were of the view that the incident appeared to be the consequence of an old enmity. Police informed that they arrested a suspect, Babar, from the house of advocate Amanat’s brother-in-law.

The brother of the slain advocate, Salim, also expressed his apprehension that his sibling and his family were murdered on account of some rivalry. He said he himself had been working as an inspector in the Motorway Police for the last two decades. He demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

He further revealed that his father was also murdered in 2014. Taking notice of the triple murder, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.

The IGP also directed the DIG Operations to carry out an investigation with the help of forensic evidence. He urged the concerned officials to take concrete steps to trace the culprits and arrest them. “Provision of justice to the victim family be ensured at all costs,” he ordered.