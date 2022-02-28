Nadir, Asif move into Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis semis

KARACHI: Nadir and Asif moved into the semifinals of men’s singles in 1st All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championship at Union Club here on Sunday.

In the quarterfinals of the said category, Nadir Bachani beat Muneer Derbari 6-2, 6-3 and Asif Bachani defeated Shahab Khan 6-2, 6-3.

Rafi Derbari and Muneer Derbari thrashed Kamran Ahmed and Mustafa Burney 8-2 in the quarterfinals of men’s doubles.

Amaan Sheikh defeated Ibrahim Amir Godil 4-2, 4-2 in the final of under-11 singles to clinch the title.