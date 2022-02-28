Three of a family killed over enmity

LAHORE:Three of a family, including a lawyer, his wife and their minor daughter were killed in the Chuhng area on Sunday.

The victims were identified as 33-year-old Amanat Ali Advocate, his wife Shabana, 30, and their two-month-old daughter Azal. Unidentified assailants broke into the house of Amanat, a resident of Agric Town Chuhng, took the couple to the washroom, tied their hands, feet and stabbed them while strangled their daughter.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to morgue. According to preliminary investigation, the incident appeared to be the result of an old enmity. Earlier, the victim's father had also been killed as a result of an enmity. The victim Amanat's brother, who was released from prison two years ago, was missing from the spot. Amanat's mother Hayat was present in the house at the time of the incident.

According to sources, the police arrested a man on suspicion of the victims' relatives. The accused Babar happened to be the victims' relative and had an old enmity with the victim Amanat. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The chief minister ordered for arrest of the accused at the earliest and directed the police to bring the culprits to book. He ordered for providing justice to the victim family.

found dead: A 50-year-old woman was found dead in the limits of Data Darbar police on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body of a woman lying on the sidewalk near Metro Bridge in the Data Darbar area and informed the police. The victim, yet to be identified, was said to be an addict. Police shifted the body to morgue.

kite-makers: Shahdara police arrested two kite-makers and recovered kite from their possession. The accused were identified as Farooq and Sarwar. Police recovered 600 kites and 21 kite string spools from their possession.

robber: Harbanspura police arrested an injured robber and recovered loot from his possession. The accused identified as Arshad, son of Sabir, snatched a mobile phone from a woman in the Ghaziabad area and rode away from the scene. The robber got panicked when he saw a chasing car and the police coming from the opposite direction. He could not control his speeding bike which went straight into an open drain. As a result, his leg got fractured. Police took out the injured dacoit from the drain and shifted him to the hospital. Police recovered seven mobile phones, cash and a motorcycle from his possession.

car fire: A 38-year-old man suffered burn injuries after a car in which he was travelling caught fire on Defence Road here Sunday. Police said that when a car, being driven by Yahya, son of Raheem, reached near a university, the car caught fire. The driver stopped his car and came out. The injured driver was shifted to hospital. The firefighters reached the spot and prima facie found that short circuit could be the reason behind the incident.