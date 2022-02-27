H-9 college wins badminton championship

Islamabad :The Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), H-9 grabbed the main title of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Inter-Collegiate Badminton Championship 2022.

The college won both men’s singles and doubles badminton championships.

Congratulating winners, Principal of IMCB, H-9 Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal said, “We are delighted with the performance of our players, and hope they will continue to win awards for the college in future.”

He appreciated the sportsmanship and enthusiasm displayed by the players during the tournament.