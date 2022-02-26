Heavy bikers become nuisance for public

Islamabad : The growing trend of heavy bikers has turned out to be perilous for the road users and their own endurance. The result of this youthful energy rush is most intensely felt by those becoming victims of this thrilling act.

Most of the heavy bikers are underage or teenagers, having no driving license precise for driving heavy bikes.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar told this correspondent when contacted to obtain his version, there was no specific license issued for Heavy Bikes. “We issue the license for two-wheelers under the driving license rules issued in 1965 for all types of motorbikes,” the SSP (Traffic) said, adding that the traffic police was trying to deliver in limited available resources.

The people working with the licensing authority claimed that they are allowed to drive heavy bikes on a simple motorcycle licence because no law has been made to drive heavy bikes.

“The law enforcers do not take any action against the heavy bikers creating irritation for the residents of Islamabad after midnight at the time of their sound asleep,” a resident of F-11 said, adding, “No matter the heavy bikers create an annoyance for the people but they should follow ethical and lawful rules and regulations”.

Earlier, one-wheeling and performance of stunts have become a common sight on the main roads of the federal capital. The young stunt performers not only risk their own lives but also endanger the lives of motorists and bystanders for no fault of the latter.

Numerous road accidents have been reported, specifically in the twin cities, with momentary crackdowns; however, the relevant authorities still appear to be struggling to establish an effective mechanism to curb this death-wish menace.

In the federal capital, 7th Avenue, Agha Shahi Avenue, F-10, F-11, and other such roads are among the favourite highways for these thrill runs -- their majority without helmets and licenses -- both during the day and night hours.

Casualties and injuries caused by one-wheeling stunts are taken non-seriously, especially when these acts are cheered by some bystanders and motorists.

The police officials concerned should devise a policy mechanism to engage the parents of these frenzy wheelies and to impose heavy fines on violators to curb stunt riding, which has become a constant nuisance for capital dwellers.

The city administration should demonstrate seriousness towards this social evil on priority.

“Though it has not confirmed yet at an early stage of the investigation that they were speedsters it has established that they were blemished and drove wrongly and recklessly,” adding that police take action against the speedsters regularly and arrest them who is found involved in such offense.

The road users face at least two traffic jumbles before attaining destinations, a road user entrapped in traffic disorder. “It is the prime responsibility of the traffic managers to keep the traffic in order without any uttering any justification about negligence,” he maintained.

Unfortunately, the general public rebukes that the traffic police of Federal Capital have fallen in the category of the average class structure of traffic policing, while, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), in the past, have been rated high and enjoyed the best organized and corruption-free department.

Though the ITP has taken up the lane violation issue, proper education about lane importance is prominently required because people of this country do not aware of the importance of lane system in the traffic organism.

The people engaged in the management of the traffic, believe that they would achieve the target to take the ITP to the top position and to elevate its echelon to the height, working within the available resources.