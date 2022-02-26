 
Saturday February 26, 2022
Money-laundering, assets beyond means: Next hearing against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz on March 4

LAHORE: An accountability court adjourned the hearing of a money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shehbaz family until March 4. Shehbaz appeared before the court and marked his attendance while Hamza Shehbaz could not turn up due to bad health. The court recorded statements of four prosecution witnesses on Friday and adjourned the hearing till March 4, directing the prosecution to produce more witnesses on the next hearing.

