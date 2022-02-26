30,000 people to accompany Bilawal during long march, says Gilani

MULTAN: Former premier and opposition leader in Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani Friday said more than 25,000 to 30,000 people would be travelling with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the long march, which would start from Karachi on February 27.
Talking to the media here, he said the PPP long march was not for any province, but for the country. He said the long march would change political scenario of the country. The march would reach Rahim Yar Khan on March 2, after passing through Sindh districts, he said adding that the march participants would arrive in Bahawalpur and Multan on March 3. The PPP had planned a rousing welcome to the participants of the march in Multan, who would stay in Jinnah Town, he said.
The PPP leader in Senate said the party would table no trust motion in assembly, along with increasing people’s pressure on the government. He said it was the PPP policy to discuss political matters with political parties that have also met the PDM, and consultations were under way in that regard.
LAHORE: The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has decided to increase milk price in phases. President Lahore Dairy...
ISLAMABAD: Noon police have arrested two accused who were involved in looting hitch hikers, a police spokesman said.He...
RAWALPINDI: Stoves run out of gas even February is about to end, over 80 per cent consumers are facing zero gas...
ISLAMABAD: The food lovers would be welcomed to enjoy variety of international culinary delights from Saturday in a...
LAHORE: Veteran Baloch nationalist leader, President National Democratic Party, ex-senator Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch, was...
ISLAMABAD: European Union representatives, key stakeholders, and government officials came together at the final...
Comments