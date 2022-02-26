ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up on March 1 the petition of leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Vawda who had challenged his disqualification.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will hear the appeal of Faisal Vawda on March 1.
On February 18, PTI leader Faisal Vawda had moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the February 9 order of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which had disqualified him for lifetime from holding public office.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on February 9 had disqualified ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and federal minister Faisal Vawda under Article-62 (1) (f) of the Constitution in a dual citizenship case. In its 27-page judgment, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had held that Faisal Vawda had submitted a false affidavit while submitting the nomination papers for 2018 elections. The Supreme Court had ruled in April 2018 that the disqualification handed down under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution is for life. Following the judgment, the ECP had also denotified him as senator. He was notified as a returned member of the Senate on March 10, last year.
