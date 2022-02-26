Tesco’s outage notice

PESHAWAR: Power supply will remain suspended from 10:30am to 04:30pm on March 26 and 28 due to necessary work at 132KV grid station, Gurguri.
According to a press release of Tesco, the areas connected with 132 KV Gurguri GSS, 132 KV Tall GSS, 132KV Parachinar, 132 KV Ali Zai GSS and 132 KV Sadda will be affected due to this power shutdown. The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers.
