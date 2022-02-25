Vegetable dealers threaten strike in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The vegetable dealers of New Vegetable Market staged a protest after armed robbers snatched Rs0.6 million from the helper of a dealer in broad daylight on Thursday.

The dealers said that robbers riding a bike had snatched Rs0.6 million from Khushal Baloch, who is assistant of known vegetable dealer Sarwar Bhittani, in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station.

Soon after the incident, the leaders of Vegetable Dealers Association, including VDA president Muhammad Khan Marwat, general secretary Haji Khalil, joint secretary Rana Taufiq Ahmad and others called an emergency meeting. The participants decided to stage a strong protest against the rising incidents of robberies in the city.

They said that if the police failed to arrest the robbers within a week time then they would have no other option but to go on strike across the division. They said that vegetable and fruit dealers would stop supply of the two commodities in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts if the police did not arrest the robbers.