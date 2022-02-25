Uzbekistan ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan, particularly defence cooperation. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.