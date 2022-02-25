SHC directs CAA to submit measures to include Mohenjo Daro airport in TPRI

KARACHI: Sindh High Court’s Larkana circuit bench has directed director air transport of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to submit report with regard to measures taken by the authority to include Mohenjo Daro airport in Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI).

The direction came on petitions filed by Sajid Hussain Mahesar and others assailing the dormancy of the Mohenjo Daro airport, stated to be on account of discriminatory neglect of the state.

Petitioners submitted that the Mohenjo Daro airport remains shut down despite presence of a national as well as several private airlines. They pointed out that court in its March 5, 2019 order had recognised requirement for flights upon secondary/socio economic routes as per the aviation policy.

The court observed that no justification has been articulated by the respondent as to why the world heritage site bastion of the Indus Valley Civilization has been ignored in such regard. The court observed that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has since abandoned its flight operations to Mohenjo Daro airport, however, no cogent justification was articulated in such regard.

To a court query, PIA official remained unable to justify the policy to discontinue flight operations to Mohenjo Daro airport. Petitioner counsel submitted that prima facie case of abdication of regulatory duty, discrimination and contempt of court is made out especially in view contrary stance and representations contained in the para wise comments submitted by the respondents.

The court directed Director Air Transport CAA to file a written report detailing the private airlines non-compliant with the Aviation Policy requirement to frequent secondary/socio economic routes, the action taken there against by the CAA, the measures taken to ensure adherence of the airlines with the Aviation Policy requirement to frequent secondary/socio economic routes and the measures taken to include Mohenjo Daro Airport in the TPRI initiative.

The court directed PIA chief of flight operations to submit a statement detailing the reasons for cessation of flight operations to Mohenjo Daro airport notwithstanding the plea taken through its para wise comments on December 14, 2017.