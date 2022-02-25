Rehman Malik laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: The funeral prayers of former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik's was offered on Thursday at H-8 graveyard.

The funeral was attended by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, former prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, Senator Taj Haider, Fasil Karim Kundi, federal ministers Senator Shibli Faraz, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and other political and social personalities.

Leaders of all political parties including PMLN Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq, Mehtab Ahmad Abbasi, Najamuddin Khan, Anjum Aqeel besides large number bureaucrats, lawyers, diplomats and the large number of the people also attended.

Rehman Malik was laid to rest near the grave of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. Qul of Rehman Malik will be held at House No 9, Street 89, Embassy Road on today (Friday) at 3 pm.