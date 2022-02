Traffic arrangements for Aussie cricket team reviewed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday reviewed traffic arrangements for upcoming visit of Australian cricket team and events on March 23 including Pakistan Day Parade.



The formal review was made in a meeting chaired by SSP (Traffic) Islamabad, Rai Mazhar Iqbal which was attended by SP (Traffic) and all zonal DSPs. The SSP (Traffic) directed for special measures to improve and maintain traffic flow and prevent accidents.

APP Adds: Rawalpindi Police have made fool proof security arrangements for the cricket matches to be played between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi between March and April.