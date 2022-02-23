Shah Naeem inducted into Central Asian volleyball body

KARACHI: The Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) has appointed Pakistan Volleyball Federation’s (PVF) Secretary General Shah Naeem Zafar as member of its Development and Coaches Committee.
This was decided in the CAVA Executive Committee meeting held on February 7.
Shah has loads of experience in the sports sector and has served as Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Sports Head for years.
