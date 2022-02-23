Front-end garbage collection starts in Shah Faisal Zone

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Tuesday initiated front-end garbage collection in District Korangi’s Shah Faisal Zone.

According to a statement issued by the board, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated the garbage collection. Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Channa said portable compactor transfer station (PCTS) vehicles had also been inducted into the board’s fleet for the collection of garbage.

The deputy commissioner of District Korangi, executive director operations of the SSWMB, the administrator of the District Municipal Corporation Korangi and other officials attended the meeting.

The minister said Karachi would be garbage-free as per the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and held out the assurance that garbage collection would also take place in other zones of District Korangi.

Channa said the PCTS was a portable compactor transfer station that compressed garbage then and there. The compactor would help to gather a huge amount of garbage in less time. There were 212 vehicles for garbage collection in Shah Faisal Zone, and of them 128 were mini-tippers. Shah pointed out that the sanitary workers of the SSWMB were subjected to torture in a few areas of the city, and SHOs would be suspended who failed to protect sanitary workers.