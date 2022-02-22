Encroachments creating problems in Mardan

MARDAN: The majority of the main trade centres and roads are becoming hubs of encroachments while the district administration has become a silent spectator, The News learnt on Monday. Pedestrians face difficulties because of stalls and pushcarts that are placed on footpaths on the Bank Road, Shaheedan Bazaar, Sarfaraz Gunj Bazaar, Charssada Chowk, New Adda road, Dwasaro Chowk, Par Hoti Chowk, Gaju Khan Bazaar and other places and squares of the city.

There are no proper arrangements for parking of qingqi rickshaws, due to which the drivers park the three-wheelers on the road.A rickshaw driver said that tehsil municipal administration daily received tax from them but there was no parking and other facilities for rickshaws but when they park their rickshaws on the roads out of compulsion, the traffic wardens fined them.

A customer on Bank Road said the shopkeepers in connivance with authorities concerned had set up stalls, including those of toys, clothes, shoes, utensils, artificial jewellery, carpets, etc on footpaths, causing inconveniences to people.The cab drivers have also established an illegal stand near District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, which creates a lot of problems for people visiting the hospital.

The majority of the medical centres are located on Shamsi road and there is no proper car parking, due to which the majority of the people park their cars on the road.Also, most of the banks and hospital owners have placed their power generators on footpaths, creating difficulties for pedestrians. The citizens demanded the KP chief minister to help resolve the problem of encroachments to restore the beauty of Mardan.