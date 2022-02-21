A warm welcome awaits PPP leader

Islamabad : Millions of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) activists from all over Pakistan will accord a historic welcome to their beloved leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari when he arrives in Islamabad says PPP leaders. PPP Central Secretariat Incharge Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari, Islamabad President Iftikhar Shahzada & PPP Islamabad Secretary Information spokesman Muhammad Ali Subzwari, said that they will give a historic welcome to their beloved leader when he arrives Islamabad in this regards they have huge plans and strategies which will be disclosed later, says a press release.

In a joint statement they said that party and its activist are ready to face any situation. The government has has ruined the life of people. Country’s economy is devastated.

Even basic commodities and household usage products are out of reach of people, they said adding petrol price hike is a stab in back of poor people of Pakistan.

People want to get rid of this government. The cruel, corrupt and incapable rule end is inevitable. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced ‘Awami March’ for the sake of people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, secretary information spokesman PPP Islamabad city Ali Subzwari added that they will never over rule the democratic principles.

“It’s their constitutional right to conduct peaceful March, but if the ruling party tries to create hurdles in ‘Awami March’ then they will be responsible for any worst situation that arises,” he added.

He said that Central Secretary General Nayyer Bukhari is keenly observing and monitoring party’s orgasational progress and day to day activities.

On his directions, Ali Subzwari said PPP Islamabad has formed three committees for success of ‘Awami March’.

Co-ordination committee, that will give assistance to masses in any kind of problematic situation arising during long march, ‘media committee’, that will look after media activities and media campaigns and ‘Street Mobilisation Committee’ that will conduct corner meeting and door to door campaigns to take people out of their houses.