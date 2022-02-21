A lynching nation

Following in the footsteps of fascist Modi, the RSS is pursuing a nefarious plan to wipe out Muslims and a campaign to make India a Hindu-only nation. A conspiracy has been hatched to make India another Cordoba and Granada for Muslims by banning cow slaughter and amending the Citizenship Act.

The Hindu extremist government is trying to erase the identity of Muslims. Shameful acts like Bulli Bai and the Sulli deals were used to attack the dignity of Muslim women and now a campaign has been launched against the hijab. Although the video of the girl in hijab has spread like wildfire, it does not seem to be registering with international human rights and feminist organisations. Even Europe, which has been making a fuss over the education of Afghan women, has not yet raised its voice against the discriminatory measures taken by the Indian government.

Indigenous Muslim minorities are currently being harassed throughout Europe. In India too, since the extremist BJP came to power, Hindu extremist organisations have been working on walling off the Muslim minority. The RSS has been dubbed 'saffron terrorism' by the CIA and the BJP is its political face. The five percent Brahmin class there has heated up the market of oppression on other minorities and lower castes including Muslims.

Today, even in the 21st century, the caste system has completely gripped India. Before taking over the government, Narendra Modi had raised the slogan of 'Shining India' very loudly. Is this Narendra Modi's 'shining India' in which not only the lives and property of Muslims are in danger but the lives of lower-caste Hindus are also not safe. On the one hand, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises the slogan 'Save daughter, educate daughter' and on the other daughters are not safe in India. Unfortunately, Modi, who has exaggerated the issue of three divorces of Muslim women, is completely silent on such incidents. According to a report, the incidence of rape in India has increased by 44 percent in the last ten years. India ranks fourth in the world in terms of crimes against women, with one rape case being registered every 22 minutes, despite the fact that, according to experts, the reported cases are not even 10 percent of the actual incidents. Ninety percent of women do not report rape.

Arundhati Roy in an interview to Indian website 'The Wire' said that Hindu nationalism could break India into little pieces, as has happened earlier with Yugoslavia and Russia. She added that ultimately the Indian people will resist Narendra Modi and the BJP’s fascism. She remarked that the present situation in the country is “extremely depressing” and that "over the last five years, India has distinguished itself as a lynching nation. Muslims and Dalits have been publicly flogged and beaten to death by vigilante Hindu mobs in broad-daylight, and the ‘lynch videos’ then gleefully uploaded to YouTube.”

Roy also explains the way she sees the relationship between Kashmir and the rest of India as she said, “Kashmir may not defeat India, but it will consume India”.

Interestingly, for the first time since BJP’s government under PM Modi, a few Indian political, academicians and human rights pundits are condemning the Indian government’s anti-minorities – particularly Muslims – policies in the country.

