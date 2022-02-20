Peshawar gets new state-of-the-art hospital

PESHAWAR: Provincial capital city is due to get another state-of-the-art hospital, Health Net Hospital, which is ready to be opened formally for patients today (Sunday).
Construction work on Health Net Hospital in plot no 6-AA, Sector A-2, Phase-5, Hayatabad, started a few years ago and was completed this year.
Rather than any political leader or functionary, the administration of the newly built hospital has invited a widely respected religious and spiritual figure Hazrat Syed Mufti Mukhtiaruddin Shah as chief to inaugurate the health facility.
It is a tertiary care hospital and a new addition to the quality of health services in Peshawar.
A noted physician, Prof Syed Amjad Taqweem, is the chief executive officer of the new hospital.
