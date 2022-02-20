Lahore association to hold trials for National Mass Wrestling Championship

LAHORE: Lahore association has announced men’s and women’s trials for National Mass Wrestling Championship to be held in Bahawalpur next month.

Meanwhile, the first Kasur District Mass Wrestling Championship was held at Baqam Dingal Stadium in Kasur in which more than 40 athletes participated.

Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Javed, Abid Khan, Mohammad Zubair, Shahrooz Butt, Mohammad Kashif, Ali Raza, Qurban Ali, Mohammad Owais, Abdullah Sohail Butt, Danish, Ali Raza Butt, Usman Aqeel, Ali Hassan, Abdullah, Mohammad Ishaq Kansi and Muhammad Zubair won medals in their respective categories.

Four clubs, two akharas and school players participated in the event.