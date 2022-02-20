Lahore association to hold trials for National Mass Wrestling Championship

LAHORE: Lahore association has announced men’s and women’s trials for National Mass Wrestling Championship to be held in Bahawalpur next month.
Meanwhile, the first Kasur District Mass Wrestling Championship was held at Baqam Dingal Stadium in Kasur in which more than 40 athletes participated.
Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Javed, Abid Khan, Mohammad Zubair, Shahrooz Butt, Mohammad Kashif, Ali Raza, Qurban Ali, Mohammad Owais, Abdullah Sohail Butt, Danish, Ali Raza Butt, Usman Aqeel, Ali Hassan, Abdullah, Mohammad Ishaq Kansi and Muhammad Zubair won medals in their respective categories.
Four clubs, two akharas and school players participated in the event.
NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma completing his takeover of the leadership across cricket formats after Virat Kohli’s...
LAHORE: The Faiz Ahmad Faiz Cup will be the main attraction during the 25th day winter meeting of Lahore Race Club in...
ISLAMABAD: Unseeded Ivan Iutkin and Sa Rang Lim walked away with boys and girls singles titles, respectively, in the...
LAHORE: Rimsha Ijaz took lead on day two of the Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup Amateur Golf Championship here at Lahore...
KARACHI: The deadlock between Punjab government and FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee on a single point about PFF...
BEIJING: Belgium won its first Winter Olympics gold medal for 74 years when Bart Swings claimed the men’s mass start...
Comments