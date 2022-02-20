PHF signs agreement for 5-a-side hockey events

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) reached an agreement with Foreman Group and Omar Sports regarding the rights of five-a-side hockey events at PHF headquarters in Lahore on Saturday.
Secretary General Asif Bajwa signed the agreement on behalf of PHF and Sufyan Aslam on behalf of Foreman Group.
The agreement was reached after the approval of President PHF Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.
“This agreement will prove to be a game changer for hockey,” said Bajwa. “The agreement will benefit the grassroots level including schools, colleges and universities. Pakistan will also make its mark in five-a-side hockey,” he added.
Also present on the occasion were Omar Khayyam, CEO Omar Sports, Director Administration and Coordination PHF Major Arshad Javaid Manj and Olympian Khawaja Junaid.
