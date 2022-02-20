Peshawar gets new state-of-the-art hospital

PESHAWAR: Provincial capital city is due to get another state-of-the-art hospital, Health Net Hospital, which is ready to be opened formally for patients today (Sunday).
Construction work on Health Net Hospital in plot no 6-AA, Sector A-2, Phase-5, Hayatabad, started a few years ago and was completed this year.
Rather than any political leader or functionary, the administration of the newly built hospital has invited a widely respected religious and spiritual figure Hazrat Syed Mufti Mukhtiaruddin Shah as chief to inaugurate the health facility.
It is a tertiary care hospital and a new addition to the quality of health services in Peshawar.
A noted physician, Prof Syed Amjad Taqweem, is the chief executive officer of the new hospital.
MANSEHRA: The cultural festival, which was held after a long time in the highly-conservative Torghar district,...
KHAR: The Ulema and doctors on Saturday urged the parents to vaccinate their children against the fatal polio disease...
Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Hasnain Khurshid AhmadPESHAWAR: Industrialists and academicians on...
PESHAWAR: Rejecting the Gold Standard Service award given to the Bus Rapid Transit, Awami National Party spokesperson...
LAKKI MARWAT: A team of Provincial Emergency Operation Centre for polio, comprising UNICEF provincial team leader Dr...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial head Pervez Khattak on Saturday said...
Comments