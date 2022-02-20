ANP questions giving award to BRT Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the Gold Standard Service award given to the Bus Rapid Transit, Awami National Party (ANP) spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour on Saturday asked the government to make public the report of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about the BRR project.

In a statement, Samar Bilour, who is also member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, said that the award was a publicity gimmick to deceive the people.

She asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to share the reports of the Chief Minister Inspection Team and the Peshawar High Court to tell the reality to the nation.

The lawmaker said the PTI rulers were hiding behind the stay order of the Supreme Court to hide their corruption and incompetence. She said the BRT project was launched to commit corruption.

She challenged the government to release the FIA report about the BRT project. She said the PTI leaders had claimed to complete the BRT project in six months, but it was still incomplete.

The MPA said the award was given to the BRT by the same firm, which had prepared its design and conducted the feasibility.

Samar Bilour said the BRT project had narrowed the roads in Peshawar and undermined businesses.