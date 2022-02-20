Secretary SHC&MED visits CPSP

LAHORE : Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi visited College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), on Saturday.

Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Amir Zaman Khan and Prof Ayaz Mehmood received the Secretary SHC&MED and Special Secretaries M Ajmal Bhatti and Dr Asif Tufail accompanying him. Additional Secretary Dr Shahid Latif and Deputy Secretary Dr Ayesha were also present on the occasion. During the visit, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi was given a detailed briefing by the CPSP Council members on the aims and objectives of CPSP, training of students, examinations and future course of action. Prof Shoaib Shafi from Islamabad and Prof Khalid Ashrafi from Karachi participated online. The Secretary said that there was a need to maintain the best standard of training in CPSP. He said that Punjab government would extend all possible support for further improvement of quality of training. The CPSP and the Department of Health are committed to further improving the quality. The Health Secretary appreciated the efforts of the CPSP in improving the training and examinations.