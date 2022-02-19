Ahsan to represent Pakistan in three major events in Doha

KARACHI: Talented youngster Ahsan Ramzan will be representing the country in all three of the upcoming major snooker events to be held in Doha, Qatar, next month.

According to the information shared by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) here on Friday, Ahsan will be accompanying the veteran duo of Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Sajjad in the Pakstan squad for the IBSF World Snooker Championships 2021 starting on March 1.

Ahsan will also contest the IBSF Under-21 World Snooker Championships 2021 in which Shaikh Mudassir will be the other cueist from Pakistan.

Ahsan and Asif will then move on to represent the country in the the 37th Asian Men Snooker Championship 2022 from March 12 to 19, also in Doha.

Pakistan has been granted an additional slot in the IBSF World Championship by virtue of having Asif as the defending champion. He was the winner when the global event was last organised in 2019.

The PBSA has decided to hold the training and conditioning camp for the selected cueists at the Krazzan Snooker Parlour in Wapda Town, Lahore, for five days.

The camp will be supervised by M B Ghouri, Senior Vice President, Snooker & Billiard Association of Punjab. After the camp, Ahsan and Mudassir will arrive in Karachi for departure to Doha on February 27. Asif and Sajjad will fly out of Karachi on March 4.