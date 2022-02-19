‘Uplift projects to be completed on time’

BUREWALA: Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed Friday said development projects would be completed on time with quality material. Talking to reporters at Municipal Committee Burewala during his visit, the commissioner said urban forest project at a cost of Rs 50 million would be completed to improve city environment and its beauty.

He said in order to complete the mega project of sewerage the agencies concerned should fulfill their responsibilities. He said the shortage of doctors in THQ hospital have been noticed and 15 new medical officers and a urologist have been appointed to provide medical facilities to people. The commissioner said up-gradation of the Cardiac Unit of THQ hospital Burewala would be completed in time for heart patients at local level. He inspected Basic Health Centre at Chak 425/EB and said our efforts meant to provide best medical facilities to people. He visited Government Boys High School Azeemabad and inspected educational facilities and its computer lab.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also chaired a review meeting regarding development schemes, recovery of government dues and performance of price control magistrates. He also reviewed the recovery of government dues and directed the authorities concerned to improve the recovery of government dues and expedite the disposal of revenue court cases. DC Vehari Chaudhry Khizar Afzal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Saifullah Sajid and other officers also attended the meeting.