Saturday February 19, 2022
National

21 arrested in Peshawar drive against display of arms

February 19, 2022

PESHAWAR: As many as 21 people were arrested on Friday during a campaign against display of arms in public. An official said the capital city police during the drive arrested 21 accused for displaying arms in public. Many of them were also arrested when they uploaded videos with guns on social media.

