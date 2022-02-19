21 arrested in Peshawar drive against display of arms

PESHAWAR: As many as 21 people were arrested on Friday during a campaign against display of arms in public. An official said the capital city police during the drive arrested 21 accused for displaying arms in public. Many of them were also arrested when they uploaded videos with guns on social media.
KABIRWALA: The Agriculture Department recovered fake pesticides worth Rs 400,000 and arrested a man from a shop at...
BUREWALA: Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed Friday said development projects would be completed on time with quality...
KABIRWALA: Surgeons conducted the first anterior cruciate ligament surgery in the Khanewal DHQ Hospital.Orthopaedic...
LAHORE: Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Basharat Raja chaired the meeting of Cabinet’s Standing...
Lahore: Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 11 series for Pakistani markets, pushing forward the legacy of the Redmi Note...
AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands’ Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, has apologised to Indonesia after a study found the Dutch...
