PM greets KP govt over Peshawar BRT appreciation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Peshawar BRT having been recognised as the Gold Standard BRT service by the International Technical Standard Committee of BRT.

In tweets, he said, “Congratulations to KP govt. Peshawar BRT recognised as a Gold Standard BRT service by the International Technical Standard Committee of the BRT, scoring 97 out of 100 - meaning it is consistent in almost all respects with international best practices”.

The Peshawar BRT, he noted, revolutionised public transport system in the city, and since start of its operations in Aug 2020, more than 71 million people have travelled by it. Over 250,000 commuters ride it on daily basis, out of which 20 per cent are women and 60pc are from low-income groups.

Separately, in another tweet, the PM thanked the people of Mandi Bahauddin for coming out in such huge numbers in his public meeting on. He wrote, “I want to thank the people of Mandi Bahauddin for coming out in such huge numbers today”.

PM Imran also tweeted, “Yesterday, we launched a dedicated scholarship complaint portal under umbrella of PM Portal. This will ensure coordinated & timely resolution of students’ complaints. During CFY [current financial year] 2.6mn scholarships are being awarded to talented & deserving students across Pak amounting to Rs. 28.3bn”.